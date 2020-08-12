Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Oliver Rowland takes maiden Formula E victory in Berlin

Britain's Oliver Rowland climbed to second in the Formula E driver standings after dominating from pole in the E-Prix in Berlin on Wednesday.

It was the 28-year-old's first win in 24 races in Formula E.

"Get in! What a race and what a team," the Nissan e.dams driver tweeted. external-link "Thank you to everyone. Let's finish the season on a high tomorrow."

He moves three points above Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne into second spot in the season standings.

However Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa, 73 points ahead, has already wrapped up the title after a second-place finish in the German city on Sunday.

Dutchman Robin Frijns, driving for Envision Virgin, and Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler's German Rene Rast completed the podium.

The season's final race is also in Berlin on Thursday.