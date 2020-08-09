Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Antonio Felix da Costa's previous best performance in Formula E came in 2018-19 when he finished sixth

Antonio Felix da Costa clinched the Formula E 2019-20 title after he came second in the latest race in Berlin.

He began the day with a 68-point lead over Maximilian Gunther, but the German only qualified in 21st and then saw his race end on the opening lap when he collided with Oliver Turvey.

Portugal's Da Costa, 28, came second behind team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne.

The result means DS Techeetah have also clinched the constructors' championship with two races of the season remaining.

Da Costa becomes the fifth different driver to win the Formula E title after Nelson Piquet Jr in 2014-15, Sebastien Buemi in 2015-16, Lucas di Grassi in 2016-17 and Vergne the past two seasons.

After the opening two races in Saudi Arabia, Da Costa only had two points, but he then came second in Santiago, Chile and in Mexico City before he recorded three wins in a row – in Marrakesh in February and then the opening two races in Berlin.

"I'm just so happy," said an emotional Da Costa. "The bad times come to my mind, I was so close to giving up but thanks to the people around me.

"These guys knew what I could do and they brought me back."

This was the ninth race of the 2019-20 season and the fourth of six races to be held at the Templehof Airport circuit in a nine-day period.

Buemi finished third, Nyck de Vries came fourth and Great Britain's Oliver Rowland finished fifth.

The final two races in this season will also take place in Berlin, with the 10th E-Prix of 2019-20 on Wednesday – and you can watch the action on BBC Sport.

