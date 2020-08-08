Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Rea has now won all three sprint races of the 2020 series

Defending champion Jonathan Rea secured a second victory of the weekend by winning Sunday's 10-lap sprint race at Portimao.

The five-time series winner finished ahead of Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu in second with France's Loris Baz third.

Northern Irishman Rea also won the first feature race in Portugal on Saturday.

He is now just one point behind series leader Scott Redding in the standings.

Sunday's win continued the Kawasaki rider's impressive form at the track, where he has now won 11 races, and made it 92 career World Superbike victory.

The 33-year-old led from the start of the sprint race and stayed in front throughout for what was a comfortable victory.

The championship resumed last week after a five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

World Superbike Championship rider points Scott Redding (GBR) Ducati 112 points Jonathan Rea (GBR) Kawasaki 111 Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) Yamaha 95 Alex Lowes (GBR) Kawasaki 91 Michael van der Mark (NED) Yamaha 66 Chaz Davies (GBR) Ducati 62

