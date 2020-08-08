Formula E: Max Gunther holds on to claim exciting win in race three in Berlin

Maximilian Gunther won a thrilling Formula E race in Berlin by only 0.1 seconds as Antonio Felix da Costa came fourth to move closer to winning the drivers’ championship.

German Gunther, driving for the BMW I Andretti team, overtook pole-sitter Jean-Eric Vergne with five minutes to go and then edged out Robin Frijns in an incredible last lap.

Da Costa’s title lead remains at 68 points and he will win the championship for the first time if he wins the next race of the season on Sunday.

Gunther, who started second, said: "It was important to qualify on the front row and I dropped one place at the start but kept cool, got it back and managed to make the move near the end.

"Everything paid off and I'm just incredibly happy to win this home race in Berlin."

This was the eighth race of the season and the third of six to be held at the Templehof Airport circuit in a nine-day period, with three more events remaining in the campaign.

Maximilian Gunther's win in Berlin takes him up from ninth to second in the drivers' championship

Vergne, champion in both the past two seasons, started on pole and was on course for his first victory of the year, before he dropped to third after being overtaken by Gunther and Frijns late on.

Da Costa, racing for the DS Techeetah team, qualified ninth but a five-place grid penalty for Nyck de Vries promoted him to eighth, before he gained a further four places in the race.

The Portuguese driver’s previous best result in the championship was sixth in 2018-19 but three successive wins – one in Marrakesh in February and at both the opening two races in Berlin this week - has left him in a great position.

With a maximum of 90 points on offer for one driver, Da Costa will also clinch the title on Sunday if he finishes second and Gunther, second in the championship, does not win.

The final three races in this season will also take place in Berlin and you can watch all the action live on the BBC.

Championship standings

Name Team Points 1. Antonio Felix da Costa (Por) DS Techeetah 137 2. Maximilian Gunther (Ger) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 69 3. Lucas di Grassi (Bra) Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler 61 4. Mitch Evans (NZ) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 59 5. Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) Mercedes-Benz EQ 57 6. Andre Lotterer (Ger) Tag Heuer Porsche 55 7. Sam Bird (GB) Envision Virgin Racing 52 8. Sebastien Buemi (Sui) Nissan E.Dams 52 9. Jean-Eric Vergne (Fra) DS Techeetah 51 10. Alexander Sims (GB) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 49

BBC coverage (all times BST)