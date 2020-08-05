Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Formula E: Antonio Felix da Costa wins thrilling first race in Berlin

Antonio Felix da Costa won the first of six Formula E races in nine days in Berlin to extend his lead in the drivers’ championship to 41 points.

The Portuguese driver, racing for DS Techeetah, started on pole position and took the win at the Tempelhof Circuit.

Germany’s Andre Lotterer finished second after he overtook Britain’s Sam Bird late on, with the Envision Virgin Racing man coming third.

This was the sixth of 11 Formula E races in the 2019-20 campaign.

However, it was the first E-Prix since February because of the coronavirus pandemic and the rest of the races this season will all be in Berlin.

The seventh E-Prix of 2019-20 will be held on Thursday – and you can watch the action on the Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

After beginning the day with an 11-point lead over New Zealand’s Mitch Evans, Da Costa took the maximum 30 on offer – 25 for the race win, three for pole position and one apiece for the fastest laps in the race and in qualifying - while Evans only finished 15th after he spun in a collision with Maximilian Gunther late on.

“I’m just so happy,” said Da Costa. “There’s a lot of pressure but I’m taking it well and there’s still a long way to go.”

Britain’s Alexander Sims dropped from third to fourth in the title race after he only came 10th.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne was second with six minutes left, but a late problem with his car saw him not complete the race.

Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa was another driver to not finish as he hit a barrier with 14 minutes to go.

Da Costa now has 97 points, with Evans on 56, Gunther on 48, Sims on 47, Stoffel Vandoorne on 45 and Bird on 44.