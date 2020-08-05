Saiger is a regular competitor at the Isle of Man TT and North West 200

Horst Saiger's partner Tamara has reported that he is breathing on his own again after being taken off a ventilator as he continues to recover in hospital from a serious crash.

The Austrian road racer was initially described as "critical but stable" after crashing during a testing session at the Red Bull Ring but appears to now be making progress in his recovery.

"Horst has opened his eyes and doesn't need ventilated any more," said Tamara in a Facebook post, adding that she had been able to talk to the 49-year-old.

"On Saturday we were able to talk to him for the first time. We were incredibly happy," she added.

"However there are also some things that worry us - but we are not thinking about them right now, but are delighted that he is back.

"Thankyou very much for your support at this difficult time."

Saiger, a regular competitor at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix international road races, was placed in an induced coma after his accident, which appeared to be caused by a brakes failure.