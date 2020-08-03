Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marc Marquez has had surgery on his right arm twice in 13 days

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has had surgery on a broken arm for the second time in two weeks.

The Spaniard, 27, broke his arm in a crash on the opening weekend of the season in Jerez on 19 July.

The Repsol Honda rider had surgery two days later but damage to the titanium plate used to fix his humerus prompted a second operation on Monday.

"Today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation," said doctor Xavier Mir.

"An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage.

"Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time."

Marquez is expected to be discharged from hospital in 48 hours.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo has won the opening two races of the Moto GP season and tops the driver standings on 50 points, with Marquez yet to register a point.

The season continues at Automotodrom Brno in the Czech Republic on 9 August.