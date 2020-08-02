Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Derek Sheils, Adam McLean and Derek McGee all won races at last year's Cookstown 100

The rescheduled Cookstown 100 will take place on 11-12 September as the only road race event to be held in a Covid-hit 2020.

Spectator numbers will be restricted to 1,000 on Friday and 1,600 on Saturday and only in designated areas.

It will be a "Closed Event" - online booking has enabled organisers to follow strict coronavirus guidelines.

All race teams will be restricted to a rider plus two personnel within the paddock at all times

There will be 10 designated spectator areas located around the 1.7-mile circuit.

These areas will allow a maximum number of spectators in each so that any regulations in respect to mass gatherings in one area can be maintained and managed.

Motorcycling Ireland and the Ulster governing body were at odds in May over whether the Cookstown 100 should take place in September.

The meeting was originally scheduled for April but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.