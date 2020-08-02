Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Rea secured a dominant lights-to-flag victory in Sunday's Superpole race

Jonathan Rea took his second Superpole sprint race win of the season at Jerez to move into second place in the World Superbike championship table.

Rea led from start to finish in the 10-lap race at the Spanish track to record his 90th World Superbike victory.

The Northern Irish world champion won the same event at the opening round at Phillip Island five months ago.

Saturday's race winner Scott Redding was second and Dutchman Michael van der Mark third, with race two to come.

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu retired with a mechanical problem while lying second with four laps remaining.

Loris Baz, Welshman Chaz Davies and Tom Sykes made up the top six, with Alex Lowes seventh and Irish rider Eugene Laverty 13th.

Ducati-mounted Englishman Redding remains nine points clear at the top of the series standings.

For Kawasaki rider Rea, it was his third career success at Jerez, having completed a double at the Andalucian circuit in 2017.

His win brought an end to the sequence of four different race wins in the first four races of the season, the first time that had occurred since 2004.

The 33-year-old made a superb start from third place on the grid and enjoyed an advantage of 0.522 seconds over polesitter Redding by the end of the race.