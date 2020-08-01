Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jamie Chadwick won the W Series in 2019

Britain's Jamie Chadwick marked her Formula 3 Regional debut with third place in the first of the day's two races at Rimini, in Italy.

The 22-year-old, who won the female-only W Series last year, is racing in this season's Formula Regional European Championship.

She is driving with the Italian Prema team following support from Rodin Cars' multi-millionaire boss David Dicker.

Denmark's Oliver Rasmussen was first, with Finland's Patrik Pasma second.

Chadwick started from seventh at the Misano Circuit but moved up to third on the opening lap and held on for the remainder of the race.

She will be in action again in the day's second race at 18:50 BST.