Scott Redding leads Jonathan Rea on his way to a maiden WSBK victory

Reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea had to settle for second place behind Ducati's Scott Redding in the first World Superbike race at Jerez.

Rea got the better of the pole-sitting Englishman off the line to lead the opening stages of the race.

However Redding fought past Rea with six laps to go and cruised to a maiden win by 1.147 seconds.

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the podium in Spain.

Like the majority of sports, the World Superbike Championship's calendar was heavily impacted by Covid-19, with only the opening round in Australia completed before the pandemic took hold.

The event at Jerez is the first round since the series' restart and Redding's victory means he joins Rea, Alex Lowes and Razgatlioglu as the four different winners from the first four races.

Redding, in his first year in WSBK, dropped to third after a poor start from pole position for the first feature race.

Five-time champion Rea inherited the lead on his Kawasaki however the Northern Irishman came under intense pressure from Redding once the former British Superbike star cleared Razgatlioglu with eight laps to go.

Kawasaki rider Rea is aiming for his sixth-straight World Superbike title

Redding made a move for the lead stick with six laps remaining and pulled away from the field, with Rea having enough in the tank to claim second in the sweltering Spanish heat.

Welsh rider Chaz Davies had to settle for fourth on the second Ducati and Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty collected the final point in 15th position for BMW.

Kawasaki's Lowes, the championship leader heading into Jerez, only finished ninth, which hands the lead of the series to Redding.

A Superpole race and a second feature on Sunday round out the weekend's action in Spain.