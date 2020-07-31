Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo leads the World Championship standings

MotoGP has cancelled the remaining 2020 races scheduled to take place outside of Europe because of Covid-19.

The three races in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia had initially been postponed, but MotoGP confirmed on Friday that they will now be scrapped.

Instead, a season-ending race in Europe on 2 November has been announced, at a location to be revealed next month.

It means the championship will include a total of 15 races all taking place in Europe, instead of the 20 planned.

Both races held at the Jerez circuit in Andalusia since the season began in July have been won by championship-leading Frenchman Fabio Quartararo.

The next race is scheduled for Brno in the Czech Republic on 9 August.