Lucas di Grassi won the last Berlin E-Prix in May 2019, but there will be a limit of 1,000 people per race there in 2020

It promises to be a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - and you can watch all the action on the BBC.

There have been five events so far in the sixth edition of the all-electric series – two in Saudi Arabia and one apiece in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - with the last on 29 February, before the season came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London were all cancelled.

Now the final six races will be held at Berlin's Tempelhof circuit - a historic airfield on the outskirts of Germany's capital - with three different track configurations used: a reversed track, the regular set-up, then a new design.

As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum of 1,000 people on site at any time and there will be mandatory Covid-19 testing, on-site screening, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

The races, on 5, 6, 8, 9, 12 and 13 August, will be live across the BBC, on Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa leads the title standings for DS Techeetah, holding an 11-point lead over New Zealand's Jaguar driver Mitch Evans, with Britain's Alexander Sims, driving for BMW iAndretti, in third.

"With so many points still available, it's anybody’s championship," said Evans. "Antonio's in a great position but there are a lot of guys who can leapfrog us.

"I'm hoping we find a good run of form and really challenge for the title as we're in a great position. I want to make the most of the opportunity we've earned."

The six races in Berlin will be staged over three different track configurations

In the break between on-track action, there has been plenty of off-track news.

Daniel Abt lost his Audi drive after he used a professional gamer to compete under his name in Formula E's esports races, which were held in place of the real thing.

However, Abt will still be on the grid in Germany as he steps in for Nio's Ma Qinghua - the Chinese driver thwarted by travel restrictions.

A couple of former Formula 1 drivers have exited Formula E - Pascal Wehrlein (Mahindra Racing) and Brendon Hartley (Geox Dragon) have been replaced by Alex Lynn and Sergio Sette Camara respectively.

Britain's Sam Bird, who came third in the 2017-18 championship, has announced he will move from Envision Virgin Racing to Jaguar for next season.

Standings with six races to go

Drivers can earn a maximum of 29 points per E-Prix - 25 for the win, three for starting on pole and one for securing the fastest lap of the race

