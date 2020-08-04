Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Veloce are one of the teams set to compete in the Extreme E series

Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey says investment in his Veloce Extreme E team is "exactly what we need" to push motorsport forward.

The Veloce Extreme E team and esports platform received multi-million pound backing after the huge rise in egaming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Veloce's egaming arm will merge with the Extreme E team of the same name.

Extreme E will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website from January 2021.

Newey, who has designed many of Formula 1's title-winning cars, signed up to be 'lead visionary' of the Veloce team in September last year.

Newey - who is still heavily involved with the Red Bull Formula 1 team, where he designed the car for Sebastian Vettel's four F1 titles between 2010 and 2013 - says it will help "to find a way to keep our sport relevant and vital in the coming years".

Extreme E will see all-electric SUV cars compete in five remote locations across the world affected by climate change, with the aim of raising environmental awareness. The sport will also work with scientists to develop programmes to protect the environment.

Newey added: "I am passionate about the future of engineering and working with renewable energy options."