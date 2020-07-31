Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is aiming to win a record fifth BTCC title

Reigning British Touring Car Champion Colin Turkington says "there is no better feeling" than standing on top of the podium ahead of the series' return at Donington Park on 1 August.

Turkington, 38, won a record-equalling fourth BTCC title in October after a dramatic season finale at Brands Hatch.

The Northern Irishman will bid for an outright fifth championship in a condensed nine-round season, which begins with four events in August.

"It's not too much about the records. Of course they are nice, but it is about working hard and achieving the goal," Turkington said.

"What gives me the most pleasure is the investment from now until November, with all the the highs and the lows."

The season was initially meant to begin in April however the Covid-19 pandemic means a 27-race calendar over nine rounds will run from August to November.

The opening round of the season at Donington will be behind closed doors and restrictions will be in place in the paddock and team garages.

Everyone will have to wear masks, there will be limits on the amount of team members in the garage and teams, where possible, will try and remain in their 'bubbles' to limit interaction around the paddock.

"It's challenging doing your debriefs with your mask on when you have just got out of the car and are already sweating," said Turkington.

"It's a little bit uncomfortable but we will all get used to it."

Turkington has been testing with Team BMW and West Surrey Racing to get back up to speed

While social distancing will be in place off the circuit, the Portadown native believes that racing on track will be as close as ever.

"Everyone will be chomping at the bit to get going," he added.

"It's so important to get the car home in one piece because the team won't have time to turn it around with six days between races.

"The BTCC is tough and there are so many elements outside your control so I just have to keep putting the points away.

"I hope I can have a good season and deliver some more silverware for Team BMW."

'It has been nice to look back'

With the extended off-season, Turkington admits he has "almost been forced" to reflect on his BTCC achievements to date.

As well as equalling Andy Rouse's record of four BTCC titles last year, Turkington also collected a landmark 50th victory in the series at Oulton Park that June.

"Normally you get no time for reflection because once you finish a season you are straight into the next," he added.

"Lockdown was a great opportunity for me to catch my breath. It is pretty relentless and every year it gets more competitive.

"It has been nice to sit back and look at what has happened over the past two seasons. It is thankfully all in the history books now and now I've got to look forward."

Turkington won his fourth title on the penultimate lap of the season at Brands Hatch in October

Already the most-successful BTCC driver of the current generation generation, Turkington is aware that history could beckon if he can add to his titles from 2009, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

"I'm trying to catch up with Jonathan Rea but he is winning them too quickly," joked Turkington about his compatriot and five-time World Superbike champion.

"You have to get yourself into the last race of the season with a mathematical chance and then you have to hope that the cards fall your way.

"Even though this is my 18th season and I've won it a few times, I still have the hunger for more.

"Winning Championships doesn't carry you through the rest of your life, so that is why you get hungry and want to go again."