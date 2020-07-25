Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Quartararo briefly lost the lead at the start of the race but quickly regained it and went on to dominate

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo made it back-to-back wins with victory in Sunday's Andalucia MotoGP.

The Yamaha satellite rider, who claimed his maiden victory in last weekend's season-opening Spanish MotoGP, was on form again at Jerez.

He was followed home by Yamaha's factory duo Spaniard Maverick Vinales and Italian veteran Valentino Rossi, as only 13 of the 21 starters finished.

"It feels so good to make back-to-back wins," he said.

Quartararo now has a 50-point lead over the reigning champion Marc Marquez, who missed Sunday's race as he recovered from the broken arm he sustained last week.

While Quartararo started from pole and was barely troubled, behind him Vinales and Rossi had to hold off challenges from the Ducati-Pramac pair of Italian Francesco Bagnaia, who climbed to second before his engine failed, and Australian Jack Miller, who crashed.

Seven-time world champion Rossi showed his delight at another podium at the age of 41 by climbing onto a barrier and punching the air in a victory dance in front of a completely empty grandstand.

Result

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha-SRT) 41mins 22.666sec

2. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) + 4.495secs

3. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +5.546

4. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn/Honda-LCR) + 6.113

5. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) +7.693

6. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +12.554

7. Pol Espargaro (Spa/KTM) +17,488

8. Alex Marquez (Spa/Honda) +19.357

9. Johann Zarco (Fra/Ducati-Avintia) +23.523

10. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +27.091

Standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha-SRT) 50 points

2. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 40

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 26

4. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn/Honda-LCR) 19

5. Pol Espargaro (Spa/KTM) 19