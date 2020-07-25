Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Saiger is a regular competitor at the Isle of Man TT and North West 200

Austrian road racer Horst Saiger is in a "critical but stable" condition after crashing during a testing session at the Red Bull Ring.

A statement from Saiger Racing said he crashed at the Austrian circuit after his brakes failed.

"Because of his numerous injuries, he is in an artificial coma. He is in a critical but stable condition," added the statement.

"He needs time and we have to wait and hope that everything goes well. Thanks for keeping your fingers crossed and your positive thoughts."

The statement was written on behalf of his partner Tamara and three sons.

Saiger has started first on the Superbike grid at the Isle of Man Classic TT in the last two years.