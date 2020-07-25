Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marc Marquez took part in qualifying on Saturday but was unable to complete a lap

World champion Marc Marquez will not start the Andalucia MotoGP in Jerez after dropping out of qualifying, four days after surgery on a broken arm.

Spaniard Marquez, 27, suffered the injury in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix last weekend and had hoped to race after an operation on Tuesday.

"We won't take any more risks," Honda boss Alberto Puig said after Saturday's qualifying session.

"Marc won't race tomorrow. In Q1 [first qualifying], he felt worse."

Puig added: "It was a lot to come here and try but we've made the right decision. A champion can't stay at home if he thinks there's a chance."

Marquez missed practice on Friday and failed to record a time in qualifying on Saturday. The race takes place on Sunday.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, who won his maiden MotoGP race last week, took pole with a lap of one minute 37.007 seconds.