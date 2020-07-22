Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez was taken to hospital after his crash

World champion Marc Marquez has been declared for this weekend's Andalucia MotoGP - just two days after having surgery on a broken arm.

The 27-year-old Honda rider fractured his right humerus in a crash at Sunday's MotoGP in Jerez.

He had surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday and passed a medical test after arriving back in Jerez on Thursday.

Fellow Spaniard Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Britain's Cal Crutchlow have also been ruled fit to race.

Crutchlow, 34, also had surgery on Tuesday on a fractured scaphoid in his right wrist.

The LCR Honda rider, the only Briton competing full-time in the sport, missed Sunday's race after crashing in the warm-up, having qualified sixth.