Marc Marquez was carried away after suffering a serious crash in Spain

World champion Marc Marquez has undergone a successful operation on his broken arm, after crashing in the season's opening race in Spain.

A date for the 27-year-old Spaniard's return to racing has not been revealed.

A metal plate was inserted into Marquez's arm and he will remain in hospital in Barcelona for 48 hours.

"His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon," Marquez's team Honda said.

Marquez, who has won the MotoGP world title six times, lost control of his bike and slid across the infield gravel during Sunday's Spanish MotoGP in Jerez., the first of a double-header.

He was taken to hospital and later diagnosed with a broken humerus.