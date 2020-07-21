Chris Smiley is entering his fourth full year in the British Touring Car Championship

Chris Smiley says he is confident of hitting the ground running ahead of the beginning of the delayed British Touring Car Championship season.

The Northern Irishman will race a brand Hyundai i30N Fastback for Exceler8 Motorsport in the condensed nine-race calendar.

Smiley, a BTCC race winner, says he is aiming for a consistent campaign.

"It's a big change and a new challenge, but it is one I feel like I am ready to do," Smiley told Sportound Extra Time.

"It is a new team filled with vastly experienced people. We know we can do it, but there will just be a period of us all gelling together to get the most out of the team."

The BTCC Season was initially meant to begin in April before the Covid-19 pandemic postponed the start of the season however the season will get underway at 1 August at Donington Park.

"We have only had four days in a brand new car when you'd be hoping to get double figures, but it has all went very well," said Smiley.

"I'm feeling very confident heading into Donington Park and I think the guys are ready to step up and do the job."

Smiley has past experience of developing a car into a race winner and says there has to be a good balance between machine, team and driver for the combination to be a front-runner.

"There are so many sensors and computers in the cars that there is nowhere to hide," added the Carrickfergus driver.

"If the car isn't doing what we want it to do, it will show up in the data straight away.

"I've been in the series for four years now and I have the feeling of what a race-winning car should feel like.

"It is about transferring all the data you have built up over the years and trying to put that into the car to get it to where you want to be.

"You have all the computers but it is touch and feel with the cars. Similar to a road car, you want to have the wheel and the seat in the right place to be comfortable and it is the same if you want to go quickly in a racing car."

Facemasks, damage and goals

Competitors face four rounds in five weeks at the beginning of August in an intense schedule and Smiley feels drivers will be more cautious when it comes to taking risks.

"The amount of damage a car receives will be critical because the repair times between weekends is going to be very small," added the 28-year-old.

"The BTCC is so close together that accidents to happen and you can pick up damage, but this year especially it is going to be crucial to finish every round."

Chris Smiley has been testing his new machine at Snetterton

It is not yet known whether spectators will be allowed into the events in August but drivers and competitors are having to take extra precautions.

"Facemasks are going to be mandatory in the paddock and they have restricted the amount of engineers you can have in the garage at one time," said Smiley.

"It is down from 12 mechanics to eight, so that could make a big difference if you pick up damage between races because it could be a big job."

With a new car and team, Smiley feels consistency will be key to a strong campaign.

"My goal is to qualify in the top 10 every weekend," he said.

"It is so competitive and so close, so if you can get in the top 10 and have three strong finishes then you can really put yourself in championship contention by being consistent and scoring some big points."