Wayne Boyd produced a brilliant drive in the south of France to clinch victory for his United Autosports Ligier team

Northern Ireland driver Wayne Boyd led his Ligier team to victory in the European Le Mans series race in the south of France on Sunday.

The number two United Autosports Ligier car was in third place when Boyd took over from team-mate Rob Wheldon.

However, Boyd produced a stirring late driver to move into second spot before overhauling Nigel Moore in another Ligier to take the victory.

The race was in Le Castellet on the Cote d'Azur.

Templepatrick man Boyd was in action for an all-British team in France with the other member of the winning triumvirate Tom Gamble, who led after his opening leg in Le Castellet.