Weathering Storm Ciara: Creighton's Cambrian success

William Creighton says he is relishing the opportunity to take on some of world's best drivers in the European Rally Championship round in Italy.

The Lisburn driver turned his attentions to the Rome event after the British Rally Championship was cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Creighton is part of the Motorsport Ireland Academy and will compete for championship points alongside Callum Devine in Rome.

The 2020 season had been a successful one for Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan before lockdown, with the duo winning the Junior BRC round in Cambria in their debut in the Ford Fiesta Rally4.

The 22-year-old admits stepping into the Junior class on the European stage will be a big challenge and says the event will be a learning experience.

"I suppose being from Ireland means driving well on tarmac is no problem, but Rome will be quite different I'm sure to what we have over here," Creighton explained.

"We've only done a little bit of mileage in the Fiesta so it will take a bit of time to get bedded in. This is definitely going to be a new experience for us.

"I can't wait. This is the first 'big' rally since lockdown came into play in March, so hopefully it all goes well.

"It's going to be a massive challenge but we will go and learn as much as we can."

William Creighton and Liam Regan won the opening round of the Junior British Rally Championship in Cambria

With the World Rally Championship calendar also impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the top Junior drivers will take to the start ramp in Rally di Roma Capitale.

Estonia's Ken Torn, Sweden's Dennis Radstrom and Spain's Pep Bassas are all drivers who have the potential to win the class in Italy.

"It's going to be a learning experience but we'll try and get on the cars in front as quickly as possible," added Billy Coleman Award nominee Creighton.

"Ken Torn is World Championship level, so it is a good benchmark to set yourself up against.

"The field is so strong and there are going to be big battles no matter where you are in the order.

"We'll aim to be be in a position to push come the end of the rally, but we want to make it round and hopefully we can get a good result."

'We are really lucky'

Ahead of the event, Motorsport Ireland Academy drivers and co-drivers met at Mondello Park for a development day, which helped drivers adjust to "the new normal".

The Academy, set up in 2019 by John Coyne and Sean McHugh, has helped push the careers of the highly-rated trio of Creighton, Devine and Josh McErlean.

The development day allowed all 18 drivers and co-drivers to have a run in a Hyundai i20 R5 car as well as simulator training and media training.

"Even going to do stuff that wasn't related to rallying, it was really enjoyable to see everyone," added Creighton.

"We had been doing meetings over Zoom to keep us all focused, but to be able to do everything in person again was a really great feeling.

"We are really luck to be where we are. A couple of years ago we had none of this and we're very lucky to have the guys behind us who have such a passion for the sport."