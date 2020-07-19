Callum Devine finished third in Rally Hungary, his maiden R5 outing in the European Rally Championship

After months of driving his digger with his dogs by his side, things are about to heat up again for Callum Devine.

A visit to Rome awaits for the Northern Irishman ahead of the first round of the European Rally Championship in Italy's capital.

Life is slowly returning to normal in the country which was hit so badly by lockdown, and with that, sport has begun to emerge.

The tarmac round in Rome from 24-26 July has been a long time coming for Devine, who was a podium sitter in his maiden R5 ERC outing in Hungary in November.

With a full, albeit slightly curtailed, season at the top European level ahead, the 26-year-old says he has to hit the ground running.

"With a shortened championship it means we'll have to be on it from the word go," said Devine, who has managed to test his Hyundai i20 R5 ahead of the event.

"We have got a bit of the rust off and we got in the swing of things again, which was good.

"We'll hopefully get another run out in Rome on Tuesday, so they will be my only two times in the car before the event.

"Some of the guys in mainland Europe have had more testing or have even had some events, but we have to work with what we have got."

The small things make a difference

The Rally di Roma Capitale, which will take place without spectators, is one of the first major rallies in Europe since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

With that, the entry list for the event contains some top-level rally drivers and Devine knows he will have to get up to speed quickly at the event if he is to repeat his Hungarian heroics.

Irish World Rally driver Craig Breen will be a star man in the field while rising star Oliver Solberg and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston, the 'Russian Rocket' Alexey Lukyanuk, and local hero Andrea Crugnola should all feature near the top of the timing sheets.

"Those boys don't hang about. If we manage to get a podium this time around we would be ecstatic," added Devine, who will be co-driven by Brian Hoy.

"If we can get settled in and make some good notes then hopefully we won't be too far away."

Devine, who is part of the MI Rally Academy, is one of Irish rallying's rising stars

Hyundai Junior driver Devine grew up on the Irish tarmac but says there are subtle differences when compared to the Italian asphalt.

"The roads are narrower and the tarmac is broken," he said, "The corners are longer rather than the short, sharp ones in Ireland.

"I might have to change my driving style a bit but it shouldn't be a million miles away from what we are used to. At this level it can be those small things that make the difference."

Devine is also backed by the Motorsport Ireland Academy and admits he wouldn't be doing the full Championship without their support.

"I don't think that many are doing a better job than them in supporting their drivers. You have to take your hat off to them," he said on Motorsport Ireland, which also has Josh McErlean and William Creighton in its ranks.

'It was a surreal experience'

Devine's first R5 foray in the ERC was in November's season-finale in Hungary, which saw the Claudy native put in a sublime performance to finish third in treacherous conditions.

"I'd never seen rain like it. The road cambered into the centre so massive rivers just formed and we were aquaplaning in a straight line," recalled Devine.

"Water was coming into the car as we were going through some of the puddles. It was absolutely crazy.

"It was enjoyable for us because it was a completely surreal experience. I'll probably never drive another event like it in my life."

Rain dance: Ride onboard with Callum Devine at Rally Hungary

Poland and the Czech Republic have dropped off the initial ERC calendar, meaning there is a condensed six-event championship ahead.

Devine, who has his sights on the the ERC1 Junior Championship, says he will have a better idea of where he stands in the series by the time the penultimate round in Hungary comes around in November.

"We are gong to be learning in every round because they are all new to us," he added.

"In Rome, there are three or four stages which are nearly identical to last year, so a lot of the drivers will have a bit of an advantage.

"When we get to Hungary we will hopefully have a bit more of a level playing field and we can really see where we are at compared to the top guys."