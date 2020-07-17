Crutchlow remained fit during lockdown by going out on bicycle rides

Britain's Cal Crutchlow believes it will be a challenge for MotoGP riders to deal with the intensity of the new season, but they are ready for it.

The opening race of the rescheduled 13-race campaign takes place on Sunday in Jerez, Spain.

LCR Honda's Crutchlow, the only full-time Briton in the sport, says that the pressure will be on.

"We can't afford to get injured because we have so many races back to back," he told BBC Sport.

"It's not going to be great for our championship if we get injured.

"Having had so long off, then needing to be prepared to ride the way we ride and push the way we have to push, means you have to be mentally prepared in all matters, and I think all the riders will be."

Jerez will hold another race a week later followed by a week's break before three races over three weeks - one in Brno, in the Czech Republic, and two in Austria.

Crutchlow, who will be leaving the team at the end of the season but expects to stay in the sport for 2021, is pleased to be finally back racing after the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thirteen races in a short time is a strange season but it is the same for everyone," he added.

"We are very, very lucky we have managed to get a season together and race this year."

Revised MotoGP 2020 schedule

Spain (Jerez) 19 July Andalucia (Jerez) 26 July Czech Republic (Brno) 9 August Austria (Spielberg) 16 August Styria (Spielberg) 23 August San Marino (Misano, Italy) 13 September Emilia Romagna (Misano, Italy) 20 September Catalunya (Barcelona) 27 September France (Le Mans) 11 October Aragon (Aragon) 18 October Tervel (Aragon) 25 October Europe (Valencia) 8 November Comunitat Valenciana (Valencia) 15 November

There could also be a further four races – Americas (Circuit of the Americas, Austin), Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo), Thailand (Chang) and Malaysia (Sepang). These races, if they go ahead, will all take place between 22 November and 13 December. A decision on whether they are held will be made by 31 July.