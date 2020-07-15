Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Legge was flown to hospital after her accident

British racing driver Katherine Legge has been hospitalised with broken bones after an accident in testing ahead of this weekend's European Le Mans Series.

Legge, 40, collided with a guard rail after crashing out at a corner.

A statement from organisers confirmed she has broken her leg and wrist and was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Toulon.

Legge was competing alongside Sophia Florsch and Tatiana Calderon in an all-female team at the event.