Cal Crutchlow: MotoGP's only full-time British rider replaced at LCR Honda
Cal Crutchlow - the only full-time British rider in MotoGP - is without a team for the 2021 season after it was announced his place with LCR Honda would be taken by Alex Marquez.
The 34-year-old has been with the team since joining from Ducati in 2015.
Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) said: "With three wins and 12 podiums, the British rider has been a valuable asset on and off track.
"HRC wish him all the best in his future endeavours."
Marquez, who is currently riding for Repsol Honda with brother and six-time champion Marc, said: "I want to thank HRC and the LCR Honda Team for their trust in me to be able to continue in the Honda family and I will work hard to prove their confidence with results.
"Now, I am eager to start the season in Jerez and I am completely focused to give my best this year."
The first races of the 2020 MotoGP season will be at Jerez on 19 July.