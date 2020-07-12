Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Dan Harper (centre) with BMW Junior team-mates Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen after the win

Northern Ireland's Dan Harper claimed his first win as a BMW Junior Team driver with victory in the 240i Cup in the Nürburgring Endurance Series.

Harper and team-mate Neil Verhagen won the 240i class in only their second weekend on the 170-turn Nordschleife.

After qualifying third, Harper put in a strong double-stint to move into the lead of the race before Verhagen brought the car home.

The 19-year-old said he "was over the moon" with the victory.

"I think everyone is in some shock as we did not expect to challenge to 240i experts, never mind beat them," he added.

The victory means Harper, Verhagen and fellow BMW Junior Max Hesse will step up to more-powerful GT4 machinery for the remainder of the season.

The trio have been living at the circuit as part of a two-year Junior programme with the German manufacturer.

"The teamwork during the weekend was great and the car was an absolute dream to drive, which made my job easy in the car," said Harper.

"My pace was fantastic throughout and managed to set a new lap record for a 240i car.

"We are now really excited to move up to the GT4 BMW for the rest of the season and I'm really looking forward to the next race."

In the Britcar Endurance Cup at Croft, Irish duo Nicole Drought and Sean Doyle won their maiden outing in a Porsche Cayman GT4 to get their season off to the perfect start as motorsport resumed in the UK.