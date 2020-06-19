Formula E reveals provisional race calendar for 2021
Formula E has unveiled its provisional race calendar for next season, set to begin in January 2021.
Chile will host the first race - the Santiago E-Prix - with a double-header finale in London during July.
The line-up, including Monaco and New York, was approved by governing body the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.
This season's calendar, which was suspended during March amid the coronavirus pandemic, concludes with six races across nine days in Berlin.
The new season will be the first officially recognised as an FIA world championship.
Formula E provisional calendar
Santiago, Chile - 16 January, 2021
Mexico City, Mexico - 13 February
Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - 26 February
Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - 27 February
Sanya, China - 13 March
Rome*, Italy - 10 April
Paris, France - 24 April
Monaco*, Monaco - 8 May
Seoul*, South Korea - 23 May
Berlin, Germany - 19 June
New York City, USA - 10 July
London*, UK - 24 July
London*, UK - 25 July
*Subject to circuit being approved