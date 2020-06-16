Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The Berlin Tempelhof track is a historic airfield

Formula E will conclude its delayed 2019-2020 season with six races across nine days.

The three double-header races will take place on 5-6, 8-9 and 12-13 August at the Berlin Tempelhof circuit in Germany.

Formula E suspended its regular season in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The races will be live across the BBC, on Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Each pair of the six races will be held on differing track configurations at the historic airfield on the outskirts of the German capital, to promote varied race strategies for the teams.

All of the races will be held behind closed doors and the number of people on site will not exceed 1,000, as per German government guidelines.

Five rounds of the season had already taken place, which began in Saudi Arabia in December last year.

Portuguese Antonio Felix da Costa leads the title standings for DS Techeetah following victory at the last race in Marrakesh, Morocco, before the suspension of the season.

Jaguar's Mitch Evans sits second, 11 points behind.