Derek McGee leads Derek Sheils at the Cookstown 100 last year

The MCUI Ulster Centre says racing will resume this year 'if possible' after Motorcycling Ireland called for no more events in 2020 because of Covid-19.

The row between the island's governing bodies centres on the Cookstown 100, which is planned for September.

Motorcycling Ireland said it was "alarmed and annoyed" at the plans and hoped the Ulster Centre would follow its lead.

But the Ulster Centre has opened the door to the road races going ahead.

The Ulster Centre of the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland does have the option of not acceding to Motorcycling Ireland's directive.

The MCUI Ulster Centre said it was taking guidance from Sport NI's framework document on the phased return of sport as Covid-19 restrictions are eased in Northern Ireland.

Waiting game

"As guidance and restrictions continue to change, it is still too early to make any decision on all events and we will continue to develop our operational plan to resume if possible whilst continuing to review and communicate with the various relevant authorities in the coming months," it added.

"If any events were to go ahead it would only be with the support and agreement with our Government, local Councils, PSNI, Insurance and the wonderful NHS."

"Within the sport, we also need the agreement of the dedicated medical teams and first aiders, timekeepers, scrutineering, marshals, flag marshals and all the fantastic people it takes to run a race, not forgetting the people we're actually all here for, the competitors and the race fans.

"If it turns out that that's not possible this year then at least the operational plan will have been developed so we're a step closer to running next year."

Motorcycling Ireland claimed last week that Cookstown 100 organisers "do not have our authority or support to promote these events".

It added: "We also feel that they are bringing our sport unnecessarily into the public spotlight when the governments of Ireland are still trying to keep this epidemic under control.

"We have accepted that, as for 2020, our sport will not be adding any pressure on the various health and public departments throughout Ireland and would hope the Ulster Centre follows that lead as we look forward to joint planning for our return in 2021."

In response, Cookstown 100 organisers said they still planned to try to run their event with 1500-2000 spectators.