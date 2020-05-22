Derek Sheils, Adam McLean and Derek McGee all won races at last year's Cookstown 100

Hopes that the Cookstown 100 road race can go ahead have taken a blow after Motorcycling Ireland said it would not support any events in 2020.

Cookstown 100 organisers had intended to run the rescheduled event on 11 and 12 September with limits on spectators.

However, Motorcycling Ireland said it was "alarmed and annoyed" by the intention to run the meeting.

"They do not have our authority or support to promote these events," said a statement on Friday.

In response, Cookstown 100 organisers said they still planned to try to run their event with 1500-2000 spectators.

The Ulster Centre of the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland has the final decision on whether the event will run and a statement on the remainder of the 2020 season is expected in the coming days.

Motorcycling Ireland announced in March that all its 2020 events were cancelled for the foreseeable future to ease the pressure on health and medical services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Cookstown organisers had intended to run the event with social distancing measures in place for spectators and in the paddock.

"We also feel that they are bringing our sport unnecessarily into the public spotlight when the governments of Ireland are still trying to keep this epidemic under control," continued Motorcycling Ireland's statement.

"We have accepted that, as for 2020, our sport will not be adding any pressure on the various health and public departments throughout Ireland and would hope the Ulster Centre follows that lead as we look forward to joint planning for our return in 2021."