In February Elfyn Evans became the first British driver to win the Sweden round of the WRC

Elfyn Evans is eager to get back behind the wheel of a car after coronavirus interrupted his best start to a World Rally Championship season.

After three rounds, the 31-year-old Welshman is second in the standings behind Toyota Gazoo team-mate Sébastien Ogier, the six-time world champion.

Evans joined the title-winning Toyota Gazoo team for the 2020 season.

"Overall, it's been by far the strongest start that I've ever made to a championship," Evans said.

"Hopefully there'll be more to come, although, in these strange times, it's obviously very difficult to plan forward."

Evans, together with co-driver Scott Martin, made the podium on his debut for his new employers in the Monte Carlo Rally.

He then made history in February, becoming the first British driver to win in Sweden - a feat neither former world champions Colin McRae nor Richard Burns managed - and briefly led the championship for the first time in his career.

In theory, with May's rally in Portugal cancelled and rounds either side in Argentina and Italy postponed indefinitely, the next WRC event is the Safari Rally Kenya scheduled for mid-July.

But Evans is already looking ahead to his home event, the Wales Rally GB, which is scheduled for 29 October to 1 November. It is the rally he famously won in 2017.

Now behind the wheel of last year's title-winning Toyota Yaris WRCs, Evans is confident he can repeat the feat.

"The Yaris has a very strong track record in Wales, it goes without saying that it's a rally which I'm really looking forward to," Evans said.

In the meantime, Evans is keeping himself fit and sharp by switching to two wheels on the hills around his home of Dolgellau.

"These are really strange times but I'm really lucky where I live," he added.

"Right from the front door of my house on the edge of the town, I've got some great running and cycling routes which take me right up into the hills.

"While right now I'm loving this amazing landscape on my mountain bike, I just hope we are back on four wheels competing in these incredible valleys and forests at the end of October."