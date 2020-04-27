Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The Ulster Rally, which was to run as part of the Irish Tarmac and British Rally championships, has been called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement said the virus was "preventing the organising team from safely carrying out the necessary preparations" ahead of August's event.

It is the fifth round of the Irish Tarmac series to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The BRC says it backs the decision and is working on a revised calendar.

The Newry-based has officially been postponed by the Northern Ireland Motor Club, however BBC Sport understands the event will not run this year and organisers will turn their attentions to 2021.

"The event is dependent on the support of local communities and residents and we do not want to increase the risk to them, nor our volunteers," continued the statement from Ulster Rally organisers, who cited the current lockdown situation as a major factor in their decision.

"A significant amount of work has already been done by our volunteers, and we extend our thanks to them for that, with the intention that this will be carried forward to the August 2021 event."

'Unknown and unprecedented times'

The rally's cancellation has added to the Irish Tarmac Championship and the BRC's headache about their respective calendars.

February's Galway International Rally is the only event to go ahead as scheduled for the Irish Tarmac series, with the West Cork Rally, Circuit of Ireland, Rally of the Lakes and the Donegal International Rally all hit by the global pandemic.

Motorsport Ireland has suspended events until June and the Cork 20 Rally, scheduled for the end of September, is the only remaining event which has been unaffected.

Alastair Fisher won the Galway International Rally in February

After a successful season-opening Cambrian Rally, the BRC was also set to run at the postponed West Cork event in March while Rally Tendring and Clacton has been cancelled.

Doubts surround June's Ypres Rally in Belgium amid the government's bad on mass gatherings, and BRC organisers intend to run at the World Rally Championship round in Wales in October as a reserve round along with September's Galloway Hills event.

Iain Campbell, BRC championship manager, said he "fully supports" the decision to call off the Ulster Rally.

"The event undertakes a huge amount of local consultation, including visiting properties and businesses surrounding the route which is not possible in the current situation," he said.

"These are unknown and unprecedented times but we are working hard with the remainder of the events as well as Wales Rally GB to try and put together a revised calendar for the rest of the year."

BTCC announce revised calendar

In circuit racing, Colin Turkington's defence of the British Touring Car Championship title is set to commence at Donington Park on 1 August.

BTCC organisers have revealed a revised 27-race calendar, which will see nine rounds provisionally crammed into a 14 week period.

The proposed round at Silverstone International makes way and the season will finish with its Brands Hatch finale on 15 November.

"Obviously this calendar presents a hectic four months, with three separate back-to-back events and four events in the first five weeks alone," said BTCC chief executive Alan Gow.

"But our teams and drivers are fully up for the challenge - there's such enormous energy, enthusiasm and passion for the BTCC that everyone will want to just roll up their sleeves and get the action underway when the time comes to go racing.

The inaugural BTCC round on the Silverstone International layout has been delayed by a year

"I'm fully behind TOCA's decision to coordinate a revised calendar for the 2020 season and issue a new set of dates for us to work towards," said four-time BTCC champion Turkington.

"Although there is still significant uncertainty surrounding the future of sport for this year, it would be foolish to leave planning to the last minute.

"There will have to be many discussions about the logistics and operations required to ensure everyone's safety, but also to coordinate this super busy four month period.

"For now the priority is to continue to follow the Government advice and remain strong, fit and healthy.

"I plan to take part in a few more virtual races over the coming months and ensure that when racing does resume, I'll be in the best possible shape."