The Race At Home Challenge is live on platforms across the BBC

Formula E's new esports series will be streamed live across BBC platforms.

The Race At Home Challenge will take eight weeks and include the drivers and teams from the regular season, which was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Coverage starts this Saturday 25 April at 16:20 on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website, with a race on a virtual Hong Kong Harbour front.

BMW iAndretti's Max Gunther won a test race last Saturday ahead of Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne.

There was as much incident as there is in the real series during the test race. Unlike Formula 1's Virtual esports series, which features several drivers and guest entrants, Formula E's virtual alternative features the jeopardy of competitors damaging their cars if they crash, instead of bouncing off the wall and carrying on.

Also the races will be run a in 'race royale' format, meaning the last-placed car will be eliminated from the race at the end of every lap, after two full laps have been completed.

After 12 laps the top 12 cars will then have two final flying laps to fight for the points-scoring positions.

A title winner will be decided at the end of the eight-week championship, and to help launch this weekend singer Rita Ora will be alongside presenter Nicki Shields to show her support.

"We miss racing and I cannot wait to get back on track," said current 'real life' title leader Antonio Felix da Costa.

"Motor racing is actually one of only a few sports with transferrable skills across both the real and gaming world. So it will be interesting to see how we get acclimatised to the conditions."

Portugese Da Costa leads the regular season title after winning the last round of the series in Marrakesh before the postponement due to the coronavirus crisis.

Organisers intend to use the event to raise money for charity.

There will also be a championship for the fastest gamers and "influencers", which runs at the same time.