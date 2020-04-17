MotoGP: German Grand Prix is sixth race postponed over coronavirus

Marc Marquez (front) won the German MotoGP last year

The German Grand Prix has become the sixth MotoGP race to be postponed because of coronavirus, pushing back further the start of the new season.

The race was scheduled for 21 June at the Sachsenring and a revised calendar will be published when available.

The German government and regional state governors have extended a ban on big events until the end of August.

Event organisers said they were in discussions with MotoGP's commercial rights holders to find a new date.

Races in Qatar, Thailand, the United States, Argentina and Spain have also been postponed.