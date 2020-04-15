Formula E launches esports series after coronavirus postponement

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Da Costa wins Marrakesh E-Prix as Guenther steals second on final lap

Formula E will launch an esports version of its all-electric racing series during the coronavirus crisis.

All of the drivers and teams from the current championship, which was postponed in March, will compete across a nine-week period.

There will also be a championship for the fastest gamers and "influencers", which runs at the same time.

"We miss racing and I cannot wait to get back on track," said current title leader Antonio Felix da Costa.

"Motor racing is actually one of only a few sports with transferrable skills across both the real and gaming world. So it will be interesting to see how we get acclimatised to the conditions."

Portugese Da Costa leads the title after winning the last round of the series in Marrakesh before the postponement.

Organisers hope to raise money for charity to help in the fight against the effects of coronavirus.