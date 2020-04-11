Colin Turkington: British Touring Car champion enjoys 'tremendous' virtual racing debut

Turkington is a four-time British Touring Car champion

With sport as we know it in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, virtual reality versions are on the increase across the globe.

One man who has entered a whole new world is British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington.

The Portadown driver got in on the act for a good cause in a thrilling live-streamed three-race programme to raise money for a good cause.

Turkington contested a charity meeting from the comfort of his own home.

The Brands Hatch track was "host" for the event, a fundraiser for the Trussell Trust which supports a network of food banks across the UK to provide emergency food for people in crisis.

"It was tremendous fun and I am grateful to everybody who supported us," said four-time British title winner Turkington.

"It provided brilliant entertainment and, more importantly, exceeded the target set in terms of money raised."

I feel fortunate to have got out of Wuhan healthy -Turkington

Ultra-competitive Turkington took a second place finish in the opening race behind Ryan Elliott.

"It was my first esports event and it was an excellent idea. The feedback has been amazing," he added.

While nothing beats the real thing, the Portadown man admitted the virtual idea is certainly a decent second best.

The virtual Brands Hatch meeting followed last week's computer-generated Grand National, staged after actual race was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event raised more than £2.6m for NHS Charities Together and was "won" by 18-1 shot Potters Corner.