Moto GP: Andreas Iannone banned for 18 months for failing a drugs test

Iannone was provisionally suspended on 17 December

MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been given an 18-month ban for failing a drugs test.

Iannone, 30, was provisionally suspended in December after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The ban is backdated to the date of his original suspension, meaning he will be unable to compete until June 2021.

As a result, the Italian will miss the rest of the 2020 MotoGP season as well as the opening rounds of next year.

The decision was taken following a disciplinary hearing with governing body the FIM.

The Aprilia rider has also been disqualified from last year's Malaysian and Spanish Grands Prix, although he did not finish either race.

Iannone has 21 days to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

The 2020 MotoGP season has yet to start after the first five races were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The next scheduled race is the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on 17 May.