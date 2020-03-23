Paul Jordan: NI rider to retain ride with Kawasaki BSB team in 2021

Paul Jordan signed a deal to ride Kawasaki in the Superbike and Superstock classes at three of this year's international road race events

Northern Ireland road racer Paul Jordan has been given an assurance he will retain his ride with the RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki squad for 2021.

Earlier this month, the Magherafelt man signed to deal to race for the British Superbike team at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Macau Grand Prix.

Subsequently, the North West has been postponed and the TT cancelled because of the spread of the coronavirus.

"I will stand by my chosen rider," said team boss Lee Hardy.

"Paul Jordan will be secure with the RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki team for the 2021 road race season.

"We will be looking forward to getting Paul out on a bike as soon as we can go racing again."

'Fingers crossed' for Superstock action

As part of the deal, Jordan agreed to take part in a number of British Superstock 1000cc rounds.

The Magherafelt rider began his career on short circuits and came third in the 2008 British 125cc championship, before turning his focus to the roads in recent years.

"We can only keep our fingers crossed that the BSB season goes ahead. I will get Paul out at BSB meetings within the Superstock 1000 championship and keep him as sharp as possible throughout the season," added Hardy.

Jordan secured his maiden international road race win in the Supertwins class at the Ulster Grand Prix last year and has a best TT finish of fourth in the same class at the TT last year.

The 28-year-old had been scheduled to ride a Paton in the Lightweight category on the Isle of Man in June.

Jordan also achieved his best North West 200 finish in 2019, taking fourth in the second Supersport outing.

He will compete for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team on the Irish national roads this season, should any racing prove possible in light of the current events.