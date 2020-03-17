Coronavirus: First three BTCC rounds postponed

Colin Turkington has won four BTCC titles

The opening three rounds of the British Touring Car Championship have been postponed by TOCA due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The season was set to start at Donington Park on 28 March, with the following rounds at Brands Hatch and Silverstone also postponed.

TOCA says it intends to reschedule any postponed events.

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington is the reigning BTCC champion after winning his fourth title last season.

He will be joined in the series by race winner Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley, who will race for Excelr8 Motorsport.

"The health of our entire nation - not just our competitors, fans, marshals, officials and personnel - is of absolute importance," said a TOCA statement.

"Clearly the COVID-19 situation is ever-changing and incredibly challenging for everyone.

"Our firm intention is to run the full season of ten events and we will work closely with the circuits and our stakeholders in order to reschedule new dates for all postponed events.

"These will be confirmed and announced when there is further clarity regarding the eventual resumption of major sporting events."