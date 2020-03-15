Coronoavirus: Sebastien Ogier unhappy after World Rally Championship win in Mexico

Ogier now leads the overall World Rally Championship standings

Six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier said winning Rally Mexico "has no value" as the event "should not have happened" amid the coronavirus crisis.

He won by 27.8 seconds in a race that ended a day early as a result of the travel disruption caused by the virus.

"This victory feels completely different than others, because this rally should have not happened," said Frenchman Ogier, 36.

"If we put the fans here in danger this victory has no value."

The Toyota driver added: "Protecting human life must come above any other interest - for sure also above racing.

"I didn't want to race basically. I have been convinced to do it and I have done my job but, for me, protecting human life should go first. I hope we didn't bring any harm here to our friends in Mexico.

"We had a lot of support, like always here. But with all the fans here, to not give them autographs, not give them pictures, they didn't really understand. I was trying to do my best to respect what everyone in the world is trying to do at the moment."

The World Health Organization has confirmed over 150,000 coronavirus cases globally and in excess of 5,700 deaths.

Despite the shortened event, full World Rally Championship points were on offer as over 75% of the race was completed.

Organisers brought Sunday's scheduled finish forward 24 hours because of global flight disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Toyota driver Ogier - who won for the 48th time in his career - now sits top of the World Rally Championship on 62 points after three of 13 events.

Wales' Elfyn Evans - who also drives for Toyota - is second overall on 54 points after finishing fourth in Mexico.

FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Guanajuato Mexico results

1 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota 2hrs 47mins 47.6secs,

2 Ott Taenak (Est) Hyundai +27.8secs

3 Teemu Suninen (Fin) Ford +37.9 secs

4 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota +1min 13.4secs

FIA World Rally Championship standings

1 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota 62 points

2 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota 54 points

3 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai 42 points

4. Kalle Rovanperä (Fin) Toyota 40 points