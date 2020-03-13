Ulster Grand Prix: Noel Johnston resigns as clerk of course

In February, The Ulster Grand Prix organisers said the event's "crises situation remains"

Noel Johnston has resigned as clerk of the course for the Ulster Grand Prix with immediate effect after the recent financial troubles to hit the event.

In November, it was revealed the road race had debts in excess of £250,000.

Johnston had released a statement after the announcement saying he had no input on the event's financial decisions.

"The Ulster Grand Prix has been a huge part of my life, having volunteered in the role of clerk of the course for 18 years," said Johnston.

Since November's announcement, Ulster GP organisers have met with government at Stormont in an attempt to try and save the race, however it is unclear how successful that bid was.

On top of leaving his position as clerk of the course, Johnston has resigned from the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club.

"It is not without regret and some sadness that I announce this decision," added Johnston.

"It's no secret that it has been a blow for me to see the event in jeopardy, and I still dearly hope that this historic road race that so many of us love can be safeguarded long into the future.

"I do believe that if the right management, governance and support were in place that it is achievable to get the Ulster back on track, and I certainly wouldn't rule out any future involvement if that were the case.

"For now, I would just like to thank all the riders, teams, suppliers, sponsors and partners I have worked with over the years, far too many to mention.

"It can be a difficult job but when everything came together to produce world-class racing and everyone got home safe, there was no better job in the world."