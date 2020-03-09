BBC to stream Extreme E across 2021 and beyond

Media playback is not supported on this device New Extreme E climate-aware SUV unleashed

Extreme E is to be screened live across the BBC next year and beyond.

The new 'climate aware' racing series will see all-electric SUV cars compete in five remote locations across the world affected by climate change.

The multi-year deal means viewers can see races from the Arctic, to the Amazon - where scientists affiliated to the sport will also investigate the affects of climate change.

Race one will be broadcast live from Dakar, Senegal, 23-24 January 2021.

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said: "The UK has an insatiable appetite for world-class motor racing and a groundswell of backing for sustainable technologies - particularly pertinent given the government's plans to bring forward the transition to fully-electric motoring to 2035."

As previously reported, a number of well-known racers have signed up to the Extreme E drivers' programme, including Billy Monger and Jamie Chadwick.

Plus Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey will be 'lead visionary' on the Veloce team - one of the 12 teams expected to take part in the series.

The series will house all the teams, scientists and equipment on the RMS St Helena ship, which will sail to each location.

Provisional Extreme E Season 1 (2021) calendar

23-24 January: Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal

5-6 March: Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia

14-15 May: Kali Gandaki Valley, Mustang District, Nepal

28-29 August: Kangerlussuaq, Greenland

30-31 October: Santarem, Para, Brazil