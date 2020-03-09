Paul Jordan: Magherafelt rider signs deal with RAF Reserves Kawasaki

Paul Jordan will ride a Kawasaki in the Superbike and Superstock classes

Northern Ireland's Paul Jordan will ride for Lee Hardy Racing at the international road races, starting at May's North West 200.

Jordan, 28, will compete for the Royal Air Force-backed outfit in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes.

The deal includes the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and November's Macau GP.

The Magherafelt rider will compete for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing at the national road races.

Jordan will contest selected rounds of the British Superstock 1000cc championship for Lee Hardy Racing, riding a Kawasaki ahead of the road racing season.

He claimed his maiden international road race victory in the Supertwin class at last year's Ulster Grand Prix and lapped the Isle of Man TT course at an average speed of 125.534mph.

"I'm over the moon to have signed for the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team," said Jordan.

"Although last season had a few ups and downs, there were also plenty of positives and that's what I'm aiming to build upon.

"Having parted ways with my pervious team at the end of last year, I was a bit apprehensive about the season ahead but when Lee put the offer on the table, it was an easy decision to make."

Jordan also confirmed he will ride a Paton in the Lightweight class at this year's Isle of Man TT.