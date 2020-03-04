Kris Meeke: NI driver to make rallying return in May
-
- From the section Motorsport
Five-time World Rally Championship event winner Kris Meeke will make his rallying return at the International Rally of Whangarei.
The Northern Irishman, 40, will drive a Force Motorsport-prepared Mazda 2 AP4 at the New Zealand event in May.
Meeke lost his spot in the WRC after Toyota fielded a new three-driver line-up for this year's championship.
The Dungannon driver will be joined by regular British based co-driver Sebastian Marshall.
"I grew up with the images of these famous stages in New Zealand with Juha Kankkunen, Colin McRae and Richard Burns and I always wanted to do it," said Meeke ahead of his debut in the country.
"I want to go and have fun, that's number one priority, I want to enjoy myself and experience the roads.
"I will go and give any challenge 100% and see where we end up."
Until this season, Meeke had been a regular in the WRC, twice finishing in the top five in the championship and claiming five WRC victories.
He won the historic Legend Boucles à Bastogne, driving a Ford Escort in Belgium, but has been keeping a low profile since his full-time WRC departure.