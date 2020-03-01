World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea wins Superpole race and second in race two

Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes battle it out in Australia

Reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea bounced back from an opening race retirement with a win and a second place at Phillip Island.

Rea won Sunday's opening Superpole race after a last-corner overtake on Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Northern Irishman then came home behind Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes in race two after a last-lap battle in which the Englishman prevailed.

The Northern Irishman is fourth in the standings, 19 points off leader Lowes.

MORE TO FOLLOW