World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea wins Superpole race and second in race two
- From the section Motorsport
Reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea bounced back from an opening race retirement with a win and a second place at Phillip Island.
Rea won Sunday's opening Superpole race after a last-corner overtake on Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu.
The Northern Irishman then came home behind Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes in race two after a last-lap battle in which the Englishman prevailed.
The Northern Irishman is fourth in the standings, 19 points off leader Lowes.
MORE TO FOLLOW