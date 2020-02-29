Michael Dunlop secures Ducati Superbike ride for international road races

Michael Dunlop has ridden a Superbike for Tyco BMW for the past two seasons

Michael Dunlop will ride for PBM Ducati in the Superbike class at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT road races.

Dunlop, 30, said on his Facebook page he will line up at the international road races on a Ducati Panigale V4 prepared by Paul Bird Motorsport.

The Ballymoney man has ridden a Superbike for the Tyco BMW team in both of the last two seasons.

The 19-time TT winner will compete in the Supersport and Superstock classes under his own MD Racing banner.

Also with PBM Ducati, John McGuinness finished second in the Senior TT in the team's last TT success, also finishing third in the Formula One race that year.

Michael Rutter finished 10th in Senior TT in 2011 while riding a North West 200-backed Ducati.

Dunlop will get his first taste of the machine at the official British Superbike test at Spanish circuit Jerez on Sunday.

He battled to his 19th Isle of Man TT victory last season while riding a Paton in the Lightweight TT, but wrist and pelvis injuries, suffered in crashes, hampered his season.

"Must say I'm really excited with the new challenge," said Dunlop.

"Over the last while I hadn't much of a plan and didn't really know what I should do, or if I was going to do much at all.

"I'd like to thank all the guys at PBM for all the hard work they are now going through to get the bike built and ready for racing."