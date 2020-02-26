Isle of Man TT 2020: Joey Thompson to make racing return for own team

Joey Thompson made his debut at the Isle of Man TT in 2017

York's Joey Thompson is set to race at the 2020 Isle of Man TT after missing last year's event.

The 21-year-old decided to retire last February after failing to secure a competitive contract, but was back in action at the Aberdare Park Road Races in the summer.

Racing for his own team, he will ride a Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the Superstock, Superbike and Senior events.

Thompson said his return to the TT would be "a massive learning curve".

He added: "For various reasons, I kind of fell out of love with riding motorbikes and I ended up taking almost a year out of racing but I'm in a much better place now."

Thompson made his TT debut in 2017 and achieved a career-best finish the following year with fifth place in the Lightweight race.

After his return to racing in Aberdare, he was back on the Isle of Man's mountain course at the Classic TT in August and finished 12th in the Superbike race.

Thompson said the Classic event gave him a chance to "re-familiarise myself with the course and continue to learn".

The 2020 Isle of Man TT will be held between 30 May and 13 June.