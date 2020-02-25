Isle of Man TT: Rob Hodson hopes build on previous results in 2020

Rob Hodson finished in 21st position in the Superstock TT race in 2019

Rob Hodson hopes to achieve his best results yet in the 2020 Isle of Man TT races after joining the Dafabet Devitt Racing team.

The 30-year-old will compete on Kawasaki machinery in the Superbike, Superstock, Lightweight, Senior and both Supersport TT races at the event from 30 May to 13 June.

He will also be tackling the North West 200 and Southern 100 for the team.

Hodson said he was "over the moon" to be riding for the Bristol-based outfit.

The Wigan racer made his TT debut in 2016 and achieved his best result in the 2018 Senior race, when he finished 14th.

Hodson has, though, already tasted victory on the Mountain Course, taking top spot in the Manx Grand Prix Lightweight race in 2015.

He is also a regular competitor at events on the Billown Circuit in the south of the island.

"I'd like to think I've had some strong results so far in my career and believe the team can help me make further progress and improve both my results and speeds at all of the meetings," Hodson said.

"I've been running my own team for the last few years so it will be a different experience for me to concentrate solely on my riding but one I'm really looking forward to with good results at the TT and Southern 100 both mine, and the team's, main aim."

Team co-owner Roy Constable said he was confident they can help Hodson "move to the next level on the road racing ladder".

He added: "He's achieved plenty already with strong results at both the TT and Southern 100 and he's shown plenty of potential to move even further up the leaderboard given the right opportunity."